DEFC keen to collaborate on joint film projects 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced on Tuesday its plans for collaborations on joint documentary and animated film projects.

Speaking during a press conference, DEFC new director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam also said his center would welcome any proposal for joint film productions from overseas.

“One of the main objectives of the center in its new era is to improve its position in international film markets, to introduce Iranian documentarians to the world and therefore to secure a return on its investments,” he noted.

Hamidi-Moqaddam also lamented that although Iranian documentaries are very successful at international festivals, they are facing problems in marketing.

“We need professional film distributors specialized in documentary cinema to introduce Iranian documentaries not only to the festivals but also to ordinary audiences in the world,” he mentioned.

Moreover, the DEFC plans to organize screening programs for the films competing in the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, after the event.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center is the main organizer of the festival, which will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: Documentary and Experimental Film Center director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam attends a press conference in Tehran on October 15, 2019. (Mehr/Mohammadreza Abbasi)

