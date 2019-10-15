Audio version of “A Trip to the Prohibited Zone” released in English 

TEHRAN – An audio version of the English translation of “A Trip to the Prohibited Zone” containing memories of an Iraqi prisoner of war in Iran has recently been released by Avanameh, a major Tehran-based center for publishing audiobooks.

Written by Hedayatollah Behbudi, the book has been narrated by Mohammad Tajeddin.

“A Trip to the Prohibited Zone” contains eleven sweet and bitter memories of an Iraqi POW in captivity during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“Many Iraqi POWs used to write memories in captivity during the war and submit them to the Art and Literature Department of the Art Bureau, but this prisoner was an exception when I met him,” the writer has written in the introductory of the book.

“I asked him to write eleven memories. I still believe that the memories of the Iraqi POWs can reflect a better image of Iran’s Sacred Defense,” he added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for the book.

“This is one of the strongest and most beautiful books about the war. The text and translation are both powerful. This book completes other memories written by the brave, oppressed and lovely basijis,” the Leader has written about the book.

The book is also available on Ketabkhan, an e-book app that belongs to the Sureh-Mehr Publications.

Photo: Cover of the audio version of the English translation of “A Trip to the Prohibited Zone” written by Hedayatollah Behbudi.

