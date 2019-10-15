'Iran can meet Europe, India’s renewable energy needs'

TEHRAN - Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) said Iran can supply the energy needs of Europe and India through its great renewable capacities, IRNA reported.

“Iran can easily meet the needs of European countries as well as India using its solar and wind energy capacity,” Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh said in the opening ceremony of Iran’s 4th Renewable Energy Conference on Monday.

The official pointed to the geopolitical shift of energy from fossil to renewable, noting that Iran is going to play a more effective role in this sector.

Sadeqzadeh went on saying that currently, the renewable energies sector in Iran has become more of a people-based economic section and a significant part of the population of the country has become involved in this field.

The deputy energy minister stated that over the past few years the country’s renewables generation capacity has exceeded 800 megawatts (MW) and people’s presence in this sector has also multiplied.

“The number of people active in the field of renewable energies, which last year was around 2,000, has now grown to 40,000 and it is expected to reach over 100,000 by the end of next [Iranian calendar] year (March 2020),” he added.

Managing director of Iran's Renewable Energy and Productivity Organization said that despite the abundance of oil and gas resources and other hydrocarbons, renewable energies are harder to come by, but people’s presence is promising.

