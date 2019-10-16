Iranian MP warns of serious consequences of Syria attack 

TEHRAN – A member of the Iranian Parliament presiding board said on Tuesday that the Turkish military attack on northern Syria will make trans-regional powers rude enough to meddle in the region militarily.

Behrouz Nemati said, “When the regional countries do not respect each other’s territorial rights and weaken the region’s security, naturally enemies will dare enough to have unwise presence in the region.”

“In fact, insecurity is the exact pretext sought by trans-regional enemies to deploy their forces in the region which will harm the entire regional nations,” the MP remarked.

He further advised the Turkish president to pull out his forces from northern Syria and solve its disputes with Syrian Kurds through dialogue.

Nemati, meantime, called for an active diplomacy by Tehran to put an immediate end to the invasion of Syria and prevent massacre of innocent Syrians.

The Kurds, who recaptured swathes of northeastern Syria from Islamic State (Daesh), say the Turkish assault could allow the terrorist group to re-emerge as some of its followers were escaping from prisons.

In its first big attack since the assault began last week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb in Qamishli, the largest city in the Kurdish-held area, even as the city came under heavy Turkish shelling, Reuters reported.

Five Islamic State fighters fled a jail there, and foreign women from the group being held in a camp torched tents and attacked guards with sticks and stones, the Kurds said.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday expressed deep concern that Turkey's incursion into Syria would bring Daesh back to the stage in the region.

There is a danger that Daesh which “has committed the biggest crimes in the region and their hands are stained with the regional people's blood to respire and commit crimes again", Fars quoted Raisi as saying.

Raisi expressed the hope that the Turkish government would pull back to international borders immediately.

Aid groups operating in northeastern Syria have raised the alarm about civilian casualties and an impending humanitarian crisis.

Many countries around the world, including China and India, have urged Turkey to stop its attacks on northern Syria.

Since Turkey launched military operations in northeastern Syria, towns and villages along the border have been hit by heavy shelling and people are fleeing for their lives and are in need of medical and humanitarian aid, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on October 10.

"This escalation can only exacerbate the trauma that the people of Syria have already endured through years of war," said Robert Onus, MSF emergency manager for Syria. "Displacement and injuries caused by fighting are likely to put additional pressure on the already limited resources in hospitals."



