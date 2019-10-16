IDFA to screen Iranian docs

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian movies will go on screen in the various sections of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

“The Absence” by Fatemeh Zolfaqari, “The Forbidden Strings”, a co-production between Iran and Afghanistan by Hassan Nuri, and “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi will be reviewed in Luminous, an IDFA non-competitive section.

“The Absence” is about the devastating earthquake that struck the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in 2017 and the life after the disaster of a couple who try to salvage as many of their belongings as possible from the ruins for the memories attached to them.

“The Forbidden Strings” is about four young Afghan immigrants in Iran, Akbar, Suri, Mohammad and Hakim, who have formed a rock band and try to get a chance to play live in a concert in Afghanistan.

“The Unseen” is about street women who end up in prisons and detention centers. No one sees them or hears their voices due to their positions in society.

“Asho”, a documentary by Jafar Najafi about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor, will be screened in the Competition for Kids and Docs.

The lineup of the official section of the festival will be announced on October 23.

The IDFA will be held in the Dutch capital from November 20 to December 1.

Photo: A scene from “Asho” by Iranian director Jafar Najafi.



