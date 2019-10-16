10,000 classrooms inaugurated nationwide

TEHRAN – Some 10,000 classrooms were inaugurated across the country on Tuesday in a ceremony through videoconferencing by First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, IRNA news agency reported.

That was part of 1,892 projects on construction of educational places which have been completed nationwide.

A budget amounting to 32 trillion rials (nearly $761 million) has been spent on the projects. According to the organization for renovation, development and equipment of schools, 47 percent of the projects have been implemented by or with the participation of benefactors.

These projects include not only classrooms, but also sport halls, swimming pools and other recreational and educational spaces.

