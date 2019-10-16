Turkish raid on northern Syria contrary to interests of Islamic states: MP

TEHRAN - Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said that Turkey’s military attack on northeast Syria is contrary to the interests of the Islamic countries.

In an interview with ISNA published on Wednesday, Boroujerdi said he hopes Turkey would end offensive on Kurdish populated areas in northern Syria.

“Syria is an independent Islamic country which was dealing with a crisis imposed by the United States for 6-7 years. This country settled its crisis through efforts made by the Syrian Army and government and also countries such as Iran and Russia. It was not right to impose another security crisis on Syria,” the veteran MP remarked.

He added, “Definitely, this will not be end of the story and the Syrian government will respond. The neighboring countries are not content with this move. Tens of thousands of people have become dislocated and many have lost their lives. Given the current situation and international consensus against Turkey, it seems that the Turkish government will return from its path.”

Turkey launched military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in northeast Syria on October 9 with the excuse that they are allied to Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the operation so far and at least 160,000 have fled the area, according to the UN.

NA/PA