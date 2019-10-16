Payman Maadi to receive Stockholm Achievement Award

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Payman Maadi will receive the Stockholm Achievement Award at the 30th Stockholm International Film Festival in Sweden, the organizers have announced.

Maadi will attend the festival, which will be held from November 7 to 18, to accept the Bronze Horse, the world’s heaviest film prize that weighs 7.3 kilos.

The organizers called Maadi “an Iranian actor with universal appeal and world-class role performances that have enriched great cinema.”

“With his powerful and insightful role interpretations, he opens a door for the audience to go beyond the big screen, past prejudices and over borders. It is the first time the Bronze Horse is awarded to an actor outside of Europe and the U.S.,” the organizers said.

The Stockholm Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual in honor and acknowledgment of their contribution to the world of film.

Previous recipients of this award include David Lynch, Oliver Stone, Susan Sarandon, Claire Denis, Mike Leigh and Francis Ford Coppola.

In addition, “Just 6.5”, in which Maadi plays the leading role will be competing for the prestigious Stockholm Impact Award.

“Just 6.5” by director Saeid Rustai shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

The film was a big winner at the 19th edition of the Hafez Awards as it was honored in several categories including best film and best director.

The two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi was honored with the Stockholm Visionary Award at the previous edition of the festival.

Photo: Payman Maadi acts in a scene from Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5”.

