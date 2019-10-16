Hushang Moradi Kermani receives another nomination for 2020 ALMA 

TEHRAN – The Institute for Research on the History of Children’s Literature in Iran has nominated renowned Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani for the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA).

Earlier in September, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) also announced that it has nominated Moradi Kermani for the prestigious international honor, which is granted by the Swedish government every year.

The 75-year-old Moradi Kermani is mostly known as a children’s writer, but his works also appeal to adults.

He is the author of numerous bestsellers such as “You’re No Stranger Here”, “The Water Urn” and “A Sweet Jam”. Most of his works have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and several other languages.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

The list of candidates will be presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair today.

The Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth has previously nominated the celebrated writer Mohammadreza Shams and children’s literature expert Mehdi Hajvani for the 2020 ALMA.

Photo: Writer Hushang Moradi Kermani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW