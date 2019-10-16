Cave bearing ancient human skeletons discovered near Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian archaeologists have recently discovered remains of human skeletons reportedly dating back to ancient era in a cave in Lavasan region near Tehran.

“An archeological examination project has led to the discovery of 38 areas, including an ancient cave with historical human skeletons,” IRNA quoted Mohammad-Sepehr Sepehri, the head of the archaeological team, as saying on Monday.

The archaeologist described the discovery as “very important”.

Six roofed caravanserais, traces of ancient roads were among discoveries of the team, which bears witness to the fact that those areas were frequented by people, the archaeologist added.

“The cave lies 3,100 on the height of meters from the sea level,” Sepehri said.

“There is a pile of human skeletons inside the cave. Initial examinations of the clay pots [unearthed in the area] show the skeletons date back to ancient times.”

He noted that the new findings suggest that the area was once a significant linking route that connected the central Iranian plateau to Tabarestan (a historic region of northern Iran, bordering the Caspian Sea on the north).

