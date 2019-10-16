Chabahar Free Zone seeks to attract more travelers

TEHRAN – Chabahar Free Zone Organization plans to develop tourism infrastructure in order to attract more travelers to the port area, which is situated in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The private sector has invested 10 trillion rials (about $240 million) to implement nine projects to boost tourism infrastructure, particularly for building hotels, recreational facilities, eateries and accommodation places across the region, an official with the organization said on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

The port area hosted 3,200 foreign nationals during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019), Chabahar Free Zone official website reported in February, citing a significant growth of 147 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

Boasting various natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named as one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years various measures have been taken to promote Iran's sole oceanic port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

The High Council of Free Trade Zones has announced that it is ready to start construction of a new airport inside the free trade zone. Currently, air travelers to Chabahar need to use airport of Konarak city, near Chabahar.

Currently, there are some 20 tourist resorts in Chabahar, including four hotels and eco-lodges.

