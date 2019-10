The march toward Karbala to mark the Arbaeen ritual is reaching its climax. Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura. Millions of people, especially from Iraq and Iran, defy all difficulties to walk tens of kilometers to reach Karbala, where the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located. Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S), was martyred in the battle of Karbala against the forces of the Caliph in 680 AD.