‘Pilgrims who lost Arbaeen’ march in Tehran

People who lost the Arbaeen pilgrimage toward Karbala marched on Saturday a long distance from Tehran’s Imam Hussein Sq. to the holy shrine of Shah Abdol Azim in Rey to commemorate the occasion.

The trekking is practiced in every Iranian city where the faithful, who were not able for any reason to join the Arbaeen march.

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the day of Ashura. This year, Ashura fell on October 19.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is a spiritual trip by millions of the faithful every year making their way to Karbala that hosts the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), who was martyred in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

