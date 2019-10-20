“Looking for Alibrandi” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Australian writer Melina Marchetta’s debut novel “Looking for Alibrandi” has recently been published in Persian by Khazeh Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Ali Shahmoradi, the 1992 book is about a 17-year-old Italian-Australian girl, Josephine Alibrandi, who is in her final year at a wealthy Catholic girls’ school.

Living with her mother and grandmother, and caught between the old-world values of her Italian grandmother, her serious mother and strict nuns at school, Josephine tries to gain control of her life.

She meets her estranged father who is in Sydney on a business trip, while she has just started a romantic relationship with a young man with a bad reputation.

The book received several awards including CBCA Children’s Book of the Year Award in 1993 and Books I Love Best Yearly: Older Readers Award in 1995.

A film adaptation with the same name was made by Australian director Kate Woods in 2000.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Australian writer Melina Marchetta's novel “Looking for Alibrandi”.

ABU/MMS/YAW

