Cyber police to set up branch at DOE

TEHRAN – Cyber police will set up a branch at the Department of Environment (DOE) to monitor and deal with environmental crimes in cyber space along with combating animal abuse, cyber police chief Vahid Majid has said.

“We are seriously investigating and dealing with animal abuse cases, so that all videos related to animal abuse are immediately observed by the cyber police,” IRNA quoted Majid as saying on Sunday.

“We treat criminals in accordance with the penalties provided in the law on illegal hunting and animal cruelty,” he noted.

He went on to say that the cyber police had a meeting with the DOE and came to an agreement on establishing an office with the aim of monitoring and dealing with environmental crime in cyberspace.

Although, environmental monitoring in cyber space is already underway, we plan to take up more specialized actions to prevent animal cruelty, he explained.

He further called on the people to report any cases of animal abuse to be pursued in judiciary.

