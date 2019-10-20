Hoomehr stages performances on Ashura tragedy in Lublin 

TEHRAN – The Iranian theater troupe Hoomehr went on stage in the Polish city of Lublin on Saturday, giving a performance on the Ashura tragedy.

The tragedy befell Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions who were martyred in Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram in 680 CE as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty.

Hoomehr performed “The Perfect Love” at the Dominican Abbey. The performance is about the meeting of a monk with Khawli ibn Yazid al-Asbahi, a member of Umar ibn Sad’s army, when he was taking the head of the Imam to Yazid ibn Muawiya, the second caliph of the Umayyad dynasty, after the Ashura event.

“Due to the fact that Polish people are Catholic, this play was performed using symbols that are common between Islam and Christianity,” Mehdi Jalali, the director of the troupe, said in a press release published on Saturday.

The group also staged a performance named “The Sun of Kindness” in the form of tazieh, the Iranian passion play. Mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in Bushehri style was also featured during the performance.

The Municipality of Lublin, the Asia and Pacific Museum in Warsaw, a cultural center in the Praga District of Warsaw, and several other centers in the country will host the troupe for their weeklong program “Manifestation of Divine Truth”, which opened on Saturday.

Photo: A poster for Hoomehr’s program “Manifestation of Divine Truth”.

MMS/YAW

