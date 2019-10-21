Funeral ceremony held for nuclear official Mohammad Ahmadian

TEHRAN – A large number of political, scientific and religious figures as well as parliament members and ordinary people took part in a funeral procession on Sunday for Mohammad Ahmadian, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Ahmadian, a 63-old-year scientist, died due to heart problem on Friday night.

The funeral ceremony started at the venue of the AEOI and his body was buried in Imamzadeh Ismaeel.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi, Energy Minister Reza Ardanakian, Tehran’s Friday prayers leader Abutorabifard and a number of other officials attended the funeral ceremony.

Ahmadian served as the director of the AEOI for three weeks after Salehi became the country’s foreign minister in December 2010.

He was also a member of scientific board of Shahid Beheshti University, managing director of the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran.

In late 2009, he was the Iranian contractor for construction of the Bushehr Power Plant in southern Iran.

Ahmadian was also energy vice-minister during presidency of Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.



MJ/PA