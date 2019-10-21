Tehran hosting intl. fishery exhibition

TEHRAN- The Iranian capital is hosting the 4th International Fisheries Industry Exhibition (IFEX 2019) from October 21 to 24 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, IRNA reported on Monday.

Some 96 Iranian and foreign companies from Italy, Turkey, and China are participating in this year’s exhibition, which started operation in the presence of the Deputy Agriculture Minister Nabiollah Khoun Mirzaei.



As reported, the exhibition is aimed at increasing production in the fishery industry and boosting economic development and employment in this sector.

