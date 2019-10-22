Cultural figures with top works on Ashura tragedy honored

TEHRAN – The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) honored a selection of 40 cultural figures who have created outstanding works about the tragedy of Ashura over the past century during the program “Forty Days of Love” on Monday.

Speaking at the honoring ceremony, NLAI director Ashraf Borujerdi said that the program was organized to remember that Ashura is not an event but a culture based on the knowledge that was presented to mankind by Imam Hussein (AS).

“The knowledge that says that the mission of mankind is to gain peace and to love others,” she added.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

The ceremony continued with handing the awards to those honorees who were present at the event.

In the visual art section, Mahmud Farshchian, Mohammad-Baqer Aqamiri, Hossein Qollar Aqasi, Gholamhossien Amirkhani, Ali Shirazi and Jalil Rasuli were honored.

The honorees in the dramatic arts section were Alireza Shojanuri, Reza Kianian, Faramarz Qaribian, Alireza Raisian, Nasser Taqvai, Davud Mirbaqeri, Bahram Beizai, Ahmadreza Darvish, Mehdi Fakhimzadeh, Abbas Kiarostami, Ali Rafiei, Behruz Gharibpur and Mohammad Rahmanian.

In the literature section, Ali Musavi Garmarudi, Mehdi Shojaei, Qeisar Aminpur, Abolqasem Hosseinjani, Qader Tahmasbi and Hassan Hosseini were honored.

Mohammadreza Shajarian, Hossein Alizadeh, Loris Tjeknavorian, Majid Entezami, Sediqeh Bahrani, Turaj Zahedi, Fardin Khalatbari and Hesameddin Seraj were the honorees in the music section.

And the honorees in the writing and research section were Jafar Shahidi, Shahabeddin Marashi Najafi, Sheikh Abbas Qomi, Mohammad-Ebrahim Ayati, Rasul Jafarian, Mohammad Esfandiari and Ali Shariati.

The ceremony came to an end with a performance by the Tehran Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Majid Entezami. The orchestra performed “The Fateful Day” film score composed by Entezami.

Beizai is the writer of the play “The Fateful Day”, a screen adaptation of which was made by director Shahram Asadi in 1995.

The film relates the story of a Christian man who converts to Islam for the love of a Muslim girl. At the wedding, he hears voices calling for help. He leaves the ceremony and takes a journey to Karbala. But he arrives at the end of the Battle of Karbala after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

Photo: This combination photo shows the honorees Majid Entezami, Hesameddin Seraj, Alireza Shojanuri and Sediqeh Bahrani during the program “Forty Days of Love” at the National Library and Archives of Iran on October 21, 2019. (IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadlu)

