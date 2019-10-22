Iran-EU joint training workshop on nuclear emergency cases kicks off in Luxemburg

TEHRAN – A joint training workshop named “Preparing for and Responding to a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency” was inaugurated at the venue of the European Union (EU) in Luxemburg City on Monday.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), senior managers and relevant experts from the AEOI, Iran’s Crisis Management Organization, the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Health Ministry along with their European counterparts have partaken in the event.

Michael Hubel, head of the Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Unit of the EU, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the workshop.

In the meantime, Estefan Clement, the official in charge of the joint EU-Iran project under appendix 3 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) described nuclear cooperation as a key element in promoting nuclear safety and security.

During the training workshop, both sides’ experts and specialists exchanged views on various fields of crisis management in radiologic and nuclear incidents and emergencies.

In a similar cooperation between Iran and the EU, a five-day training course on nuclear law was launched at the AEOI headquarters in Tehran earlier this month.



MJ/PA