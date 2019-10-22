Agricultural products account for nearly 11% of non-oil exports in 5 months

TEHRAN- Agricultural products constituted 10.97 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), an official with the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Tuesday.

Abdolmahdi Bakhshandeh, the deputy agriculture minister for planning and economic affairs, said that 2.504 million tons of agricultural products worth $1.952 billion have been exported during the five-month period, IRNA reported.

The official mentioned Iraq, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Russia, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Germany as the major export destinations of the agricultural products in the first five months of the year.

He also said that 10.04 million tons of agricultural products valued at $5.625 billion have been imported to the country during the mentioned time span, accounting for 31.71 percent of the non-oil imports.

Bakhshandeh further announced that the country has exported 6.941 million tons of agricultural products worth $6.392 billion in the past Iranian calendar year and said that these products accounted for 14.43 percent of the non-oil exports in the previous year.

MA/MA