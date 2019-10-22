Rouhani says process of collecting taxes must be transparent

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the process of collecting taxes must be transparent in order to promote interaction with the people and also facilitate tax payment.

“In a transparent process, the people should know the portion of taxes spent on the country’s development will promote interaction with the people and facilitate tax paying,” he said during a meeting of reviewing tax policies.

He also suggested that the country’s tax system should become electronic.

Rouhani also said that it is very important to protect small businesses, saying, “We must act in a way that these enterprises are not put under tax pressure. It is also imperative to plan in a way that they do not evade paying taxes.”

The president also said his administration attaches great importance to fighting corruption in regard to tax system.

Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday that the economic system should be transparent in order to prevent corruption.

The main strategy to prevent corruption is making the country’s economic system transparent and institutionalizing transparency,” he said in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

The Judiciary chief added that systems related to customs, tax and banking transactions should be active and coordinated to monitor entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen.

