Misusing popular protests in Iraq

All documents suggest that a widespread attempt is underway by the enemies of Iraq to undermine security in the country. They want to create a new wave of domestic violence.

Since March 2003, when the United States invaded Iraq, the chief aim of the West has been to create chronic crises in the country.

Washington and its Western and regional allies believe that in an unstable Iraq they can justify their presence in the country and also interfere in its internal affairs.



In line with this policy, over the last 16 years Washington officials have left no stone unturned to create chaos in Iraq. These moves have been ranging from creating Daesh and other Takfiri groups to misusing and derailing the popular protests in the country.

Now Iraq is in a sensitive and delicate situation. Undoubtedly, the magnificent and miraculous Arbaeen march has been one of the greatest positive episodes in Iraq. That fact that Adil Abdul Mahdi’s government was organizing such a huge ceremony and simultaneously working to reshuffle the cabinet and counter corruption was a great success.

Moreover, an insistence by the ulema (religious scholars) that protesters show restraint and that officials pay due attention to the demands of the public is an effective step to find a way of the current crisis.

At the same time, the government has formed a committee to investigate the killing of 106 people and asked to the body to present its findings soon.

In fact, Iraq is moving on the path that has been shown by the ulema.

Though certain political groups are trying to use the protests as an excuse to advance their own political agenda, the men of thought and political wisdom know that there is not better option that Abdul Mahdi as an experienced, hardworking and clean politician as the head of the government.

What is regrettable is that despite an insistence by the ulema and government that the people have the right to peaceful demonstration and it is necessary to meet their demands, certain foreign countries led by the U.S. coupled with certain local groups are working to revive an atmosphere of violence in Iraq.

On the other hand, the way the Western media outlets are covering demonstrations in Iraq shows that the United States, in harmony with leaders of social media groups, newspapers and TV networks, are seeking to put a great pressure on the Iraqi government to create insecurity inside Iraq.

To realize this issue more clearly, for example, Facebook omits any comment in support or against protests in Iraq and Lebanon.

In such as situation, it is necessary that the Iraqi government and nation show vigilance in the face of these provocative moves by regional and extra-regional countries, who have been providing arms to terrorist groups to make Iraq insecure at the cost of the lives of thousands of people.

Now what can help settle the crisis is unity between political groups and parties in line with meeting the legitimate demands of the people without seeking a share in the government.

It is quite clear that the prerequisite to materialize this goals is to back the legal government to resolve the economic problems by building upon the advice by the ulema. In that situation, the evil plots against the Iraqis will reach nowhere.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

