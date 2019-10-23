Zarif says Washington seriously threatens multilateralism

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Washington is seriously threatening multilateralism.

“It is essential for countries to pay attention to diplomacy and multilateralism,” he said upon arrival in Baku, Azerbaijan to attend ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He said that the meeting will focus more on boosting multilateralism.

The NAM ministerial meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, before the 18th summit of NAM heads of states that will be held on October 25 and 26.

President Hassan Rouhani will attend the 18th summit of NAM on Friday.

NAM is an organization consisting of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

NA/PA