Paintings by Abbas Kiarostami to go on display at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN – A collection of rarely-seen paintings by legendary filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami will put on view in an exhibition at Tehran’s Golestan Gallery, which will open on November 8.

“Over 30 paintings mainly done in the years between 1980 and 2000 have been borrowed from private collectors to showcase during the exhibit,” Golestan Gallery owner Lili Golestan said in a press release published on Wednesday.

She said that the works will be on display for two weeks.

“Holding an exhibition of paintings by Kiarostami was discussed several times before his death, but Kiarostami always said that he has only a few paintings at home and does not have enough time to do more,” Golestan said.

Kiarostami was a graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts at the University of Tehran.

Photo: Abbas Kiarostami in an undated photo.

