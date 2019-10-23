IRGC drone makes emergency landing in southwestern Iran 

TEHRAN – An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), owned and operated by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, made an emergency landing in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday.

According to Fars News Agency (FNA), the drone was under the command of the IRGC when it made an emergency landing near the village of Magranat near Shushtar town.

Fars rejected rumors that the drone has been targeted.

Details on the root cause of the incident has not thus far been revealed.

