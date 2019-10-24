Iran move four places down at FIFA rankings

TEHRAN – Iran national football team dropped four places to 27th in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli still are the best Asian football team, followed by Japan (28th), South Korea (39th) and Australia (44th).

Iran lost to Bahrain in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Oct. 15 in Riffa, Bahrain.

Belgium (1st, unchanged) still lead the way from France (2nd, unchanged) and Brazil (3rd, unchanged), although top-ten rivals Uruguay (5th, up 1), Croatia (7th, up 1), Argentina (9th, up 1) have at least edged closer to the summit.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 28 November 2019.