Iran’s Khosravi Vafa receives Paralympic Order

TEHRAN - The Paralympic Order, the highest honor a person connected with the Paralympic Movement can receive, has been awarded to head of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa.

At the 30th anniversary of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) held in Bonn, Germany Thursday night, Khosravi Vafa received his award.

He was joined by former IPC Governing Board member Alan Dickson, France’s Rudi van den Abbeele, World Para Powerlifting’s Dr. Bassam Qasrawi and former IPC Chief Operating Officer and Agitos Foundation Director Georg Schlachtenburger.

The Paralympic Order is the highest tribute a person connected with the Paralympic Movement can achieve.

It honors someone who has exemplified the Paralympic ideals through their actions, made remarkable strides in Paralympic Sport or rendered outstanding services the Paralympic cause.