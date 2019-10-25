Persepolis down Shahin Bushehr, Sepahan held

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr 5-0 in Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Ali Alipour scored three times in the 6th, 38th and 55th minutes. Vahid Amiri (38th) and Shoja Khalilzadeh (67th) also scored two goals for the visiting team.

In Isfahan, Sepahan and Saipa played out a 0-0 draw. Sepahan keeper Payam Niazmand set a new record by going 895 minutes without conceding a goal.

It Tehran, Esteghlal defeated Pars Jonoubi 2-0 thanks to the first-half goals by Ali Karimi and Mehdi Ghaedi.

Sanat Naft defeated Tractor 2-1, Foolad edged Nassaji 1-0, Paykan defeated Zob Ahan 2-1, and Machine Sazi were held to a goalless draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Sepahan remain atop the table with 18 points, Tractor sit second with 17 points and Shahr Khodro are third with 16 points and one game in hands.

Persepolis and Esteghlal are fourth and seventh with 15 and 12 points, respectively.