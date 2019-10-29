Precipitations hit normal, above-normal levels in a month

TEHRAN – Precipitations have reached normal and above-normal levels in Iran as the country has experienced 70.8 percent rise in rainfall since the beginning of the current water year (September 23) compared to the long-term mean.

According to the data released on Tuesday by the National Drought Warning and Monitoring Center affiliated to the Meteorological Organization, the whole country received 16.8 millimeters of precipitations since September 23, which indicates a 70.8-percent rise compared to the long-term averages.

Fluctuation in precipitations amounts received in provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Tehran, Hormozgan, Gilan in the beginning of the crop year is one of the main signs of climate change in the country which not only result in an increase in water resources but it would lead to recurrent destructive floods in the regions.

But the amount shows a 7 percent drop compared to last year’s precipitations in the corresponding period.

Over the past month, almost all provinces across the country have met above normal averages of rainfall compared to long-term means except for seven provinces of North Khorasan, Yazd, South Khorasan, Gilan, Khorasan Razavi, West Azarbaijan and Golestan being short of rain by 5 to 63 percent.

Yazd province set the record high for the lowest rainfall during the 37-day period with a precipitation rate measuring at 0.6 mm.

However, statistics show that Gilan, Mazandaran and Qazvin provinces with 127.9 mm, 102.4 mm and 54.9 mm precipitation, ranked the first three provinces respectively.

This is while Gilan province is still short of rain compared to both long run records and the previous year average.

When it comes to the highest variations in mean precipitation, provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan and Tehran are the winners with 16.9, 15.4 and 32.2 mm increase in rainfall compared to their long term means, respectively.

14 provinces short of rain

Compared to the last year's averages, all the provinces experienced an increase in precipitation, however, 14 provinces were exceptionally precluded.

In terms of variations in last year averages, Sistan-Baluchestan, Zanjan and Hormozgan were ranked first for the highest precipitation rise compared to the same period last year, recording a 600.5, 283.8 and 271.9 percent rise.

However, last year in the same period only 2.7 millimeters rained in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Tehran rainfall hits both long-term and short-term means

Tehran rainfall over the last month was recorded 43.6 mm, which was reported 27.5 mm in the previous year and 11.4 mm in the long run. Therefore, it demonstrates that the capital meets above-normal levels of rain compared to the same period both in last year and long term mean.

Does rainfall fluctuations indicate rapid climate change?

Fluctuation in precipitations amounts received in provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Tehran, Hormozgan, Gilan in the beginning of the crop year is one of the main signs of climate change in the country which not only result in an increase in water resources but it would lead to recurrent destructive floods in the regions.

Furthermore, the maps show that despite the increase in precipitation levels some provinces located in northern and northeastern Iran have experienced a 5 to 63 percent decrease compared to long-term averages which might be a sign of climate disruption.

Some provinces that have been struggling with low rainfall faced above normal rainfall during the same period last year or in the long run, while some others that have always been meeting above-normal averages are facing shortages.

Climate disruption or global climate disruption, is the new term scientists are using to explain the extreme fluctuations that can and will occur to our weather systems as anthropogenic-caused carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases increase in our atmosphere, the oceans get warmer, and weather events go wild.

The report regrets that climate disruption will be continuing as climate change is on the rise and it calls on taking proper and effective measures to alleviate the adverse effects of climate change on the country.

FB/MG