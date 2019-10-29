UAE seeks de-escalation of tension with Iran, Le Drian says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates and France call for de-escalation and prioritizing diplomacy with Iran.

During a speech at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, he called for “deep” talks with Iran in order to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

He noted that tensions in the region were not restricted to Iran, but other crises, particularity in Yemen.

In a press conference on October 14, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran’s relations with the UAE is improving.

Rouhani said Iran has two clear messages for the world: Iran is seeking peace in the region and it is ready for negotiations.

The president also said that Iran has always sought to have good relations with its neighbors, adding Iran has no problem to hold talks with Saudi Arabia.

“In order to solve regional issues, especially relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the issue of Yemen is important. If a ceasefire is reached and the war ends, a knot in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be untied,” the president remarked.

