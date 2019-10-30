“Yeva” crowned best at DTLA film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad’s acclaimed drama “Yeva” received the award for best foreign-language feature film at the 11th Downtown Los Angeles - DTLA Film Festival in the U.S. city on Sunday.

Produced by Farabi and the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the film tells the story of Yeva, a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh after her husband’s tragic death, and takes refuge in one of the villages in the Karabakh region. She is a complete stranger in this ballgame and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

“Yeva”, which is currently on screen at theaters in New York and Los Angeles, was Armenia’s submission to the 90th Academy Awards, but it did not make the shortlist.

“American Woman” by Semi Chellas won main awards in four categories, including best film and best director, while “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” by Jacoba Atlas received the audience award at the DTLA Film Festival, which was held from October 23 to 27.

Photo: A scene from “Yeva” by Iranian-Armenian director Anahid Abad.

