IRIB sports channel honored at Milano Intl. FICTS Fest

TEHRAN – Varzesh (Sports), a sports channel of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), received the World Best TV Sport Channel Award on Tuesday during the 37th Milano International FICTS Fest, a sports movies and TV event in the Italian city.

Italy’s RAISPORT, Germany’s ARD, Spain’s CCMA - Televisió de Catalunya, Switzerland’s RSI - Radiotelevisione Svizzera Italiana and Uganda’s UBC - Uganda Broadcasting Corporation were other winners of the award.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the festival, which is the final phase of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries including Iran.

Photo: Varzesh channel manager Ehsan Shie (L) receives the World Best TV Sport Channel Award from FICTS President Franco Ascani during the 37th Milano International FICTS Fest in Milan, Italy on October 29, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW