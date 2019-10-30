Persepolis forward Abdi sidelined for three weeks

TEHRAN – Persepolis striker Mehdi Abdi will miss at least three weeks of the Iran professional League season.

He suffered a knee injury on Tuesday in the team’s training.

Abdi, 21, scored the only goal of Tehran derby against Esteghlal in late September.

He became popular in Persepolis after scoring against the team’s arch-rivals.

Persepolis doctor Alireza Haghighat said that Abdi needs three weeks to recover.

Persepolis sit fourth in the table, three points behind IPL leaders Sepahan.