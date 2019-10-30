Iran’s Rouhani, Algeria’s Bensalah vow to deepen all-out bilateral cooperation

ALGERIA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting, on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan, with Algeria’s Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah, during which both officials stressed on the need to further deepen mutual cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit meeting in the Azeri capital, with delegations from both countries in attendance.

President Rouhani and Head of State Bensalah dubbed relations binding both countries as historic and strategic, underlining the imperative to strengthen and expend them to cover different spheres.

After highlighting the fraternal relations between Algeria and Iran, both sides called for the intensification of efforts to further promote cooperation at the highest level, in accordance with the will of the leaders of the two countries and on the basis of their converging positions on numbers of causes.

In this aspect, they explored the avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating all-out bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and trade sectors.

For his part, the Algerian official hailed the historic relations between both countries, calling for more cooperation and its promotion at a higher level in the best interests of both peoples.

“I am happy that the two countries have common stances in most of the fields, which should lead to promotion of economic cooperation proportionate to the two countries' capabilities and capacities,” he pointed out.

The 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit got underway, Friday, in this capital city of Azerbaijan, gathering the leaders of more than 120 member countries at a time when the world faces new challenges including a trade war.

With the current 120 member countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, NAM is the second-largest multilateral platform after the United Nations and provides a broad and inclusive platform for political consultations and practical cooperation, especially that the movement has demonstrated its ability to become an actor in a new world order, based on the values and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and International Law. An order establishing a solid foundation for partnerships based on mutual interest and respect for the sovereignty and will of countries.

Likewise, it has shown its foresight in the realization of peaceful political solutions with a view to preserving international peace and security.

During their two-day visit to Baku, both officials illustrated, during the international summit, their countries’ stances and positions vis-à-vis regional and international developments and issues, including the Palestinian cause.

President Rouhani and Algerian Head of State Bensalah arrived in Baku on Thursday to attend the 18th NAM Summit, responding to the invitation by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.