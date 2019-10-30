Tehran calls on Lebanon to preserve unity

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called on Lebanon’s officials and political figures to preserve their unity and rapport in the aftermath of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed the hope that the Lebanese nation and government would successfully get through such serious and sensitive juncture with rapport.

Mousavi also stressed the need for stability in the friendly and brotherly country of Lebanon.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for the solidarity, unity and rapport among all Lebanese clans, parties and characters in order to maintain the country’s stability and security and to respond to the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people at a calm atmosphere,” he said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Hariri submitted his resignation to President Michel Aoun on Tuesday after 13 days of continuous protests.

“I have reached a dead end today. I will head to the Baabda Palace to submit the government's resignation to President Michel Aoun,” Hariri said as he addressed the Lebanese nation in a televised speech on Tuesday evening.

“Posts are not important; what’s important is the country's dignity and safety,” he added, calling upon people from all strata of the Lebanese society to preserve the stability and security of the country.

Hariri highlighted that he wants to make a “positive shock,” saying, “No one is bigger than his country.”

He also told Lebanese political parties that “it is our responsibility to protect Lebanon”.

Under the constitution, Hariri’s cabinet would stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

The protests first began on October 17, hitting Lebanon at a time of worsening financial crisis — banks were closed for a 10th day on Tuesday along with schools and businesses.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the resignation of the incumbent government led by Hariri would not solve the deep social and economic crisis in the country, and would further complicate the situation.

