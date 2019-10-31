Cabinet okays free higher education for the physically challenged

TEHRAN - In a session on Wednesday, the council of ministers, chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, approved three regulations related to supporting the rights of physically challenged persons, the president.ir reported.

The regulations are related to those disabled persons looking for job and getting free higher education.

The council of ministers also approved the executive guidelines for trading authorized movable cultural-historical and artistic properties.

Another thing that approved by the cabinet was mandating the Ministry of Interior to temporarily sign security and law enforcement cooperation agreement between Iran and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

