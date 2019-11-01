Iranian cartoonist Davud Hushmand honored at Belgian contest

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Davud Hushmand won second prize at the 4th Biannual Global Mobility Cartoon Contest in Roeselare, Belgium, the organizers announced last week.

Dmitry Timofeichev from Russia received first prize, while Patrick Heymans from Belgium took third place at the contest, which was held on the theme of “Buses in Brussels”.

Iranian cartoonists Nahid Maqsudi, Mahmud Barkhordari, Bahram Arjomandnia and Mahmud Mohammad-Tabrizi were also among the participants in the contest.

Photo: This work by Iranian cartoonist Davud Hushmand won second prize at the 4th Biannual Global Mobility Cartoon Contest in Roeselare, Belgium.

ABU/MMS/YAW

