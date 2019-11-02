Tehran Intl. Sculpture Symposium kicks off 

TEHRAN – The 9th edition of the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium opened with five Iranian and 10 foreign sculptors in the Abbasabad district on Saturday.

Laura Marcos from Argentina, Olga Nechay from Belarus, Arijel Strukelj from Slovenia, Georgi Minchev from Bulgaria, Jiang Chu from China and Sangam Vankhade from India are among the participating sculptors at the symposium, the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality announced on Saturday.

Also included are Ulises Jiménez Obregon from Costa Rica, Victor Arturo Guadalupe Tineo from Peru, Yeh Chuan Hsien from Taiwan and Alex Labejof from France.

The Iranian sculptors are Hedayat Sahrai, Hossein Molai Fumani, Mohammad-Mehdi Ashuri, Reza Qarebaghi and Mehdi Seifi.

A number of students are also attending the event and will be creating their works beside the participating sculptors on the sidelines of the event.

“No specific topic has been selected for this year’s symposium, and we are expecting a wide range of artworks to be created with travertine,” the deputy director of the organization, Mojtaba Musavi, has previously said.

Winners will be announced during a special ceremony on November 26, just one day after the end of the symposium.

Organized annually by the Beautification Organization, the symposium seeks to help beautify the urban environment of the city and familiarize the citizens with the process of making new designs.

Photo: Sculptors create works during the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium.

