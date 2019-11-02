Thessaloniki Intl. Film Festival to screen “Just 6.5”, “The Warden”

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “Just 6.5” and “The Warden” are competing in the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which is currently underway in the Greek port city.

The two films will be screened in the Open Horizons section of the festival, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Saeid Rustai, “Just 6.5” will go on screen on November 5. The film shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran

The film was a big winner at the 19th Hafez Awards as it was honored in several categories, including best film and best director.

“The Warden” by Nima Javidi tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s. The film will be screened on November 6.

This year’s festival, which opened on October 31, will be running until November 10.

Photo: A scene from “The Warden” by Nima Javidi.

