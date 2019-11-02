Athelas String Quartet to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Athelas String Quartet from Denmark is scheduled to give a concert at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on November 21.

The ensemble will be performing a repertoire of pieces by Danish composer Carl Nielsen, Danish-Iranian musician Amir-Mahyar Tafreshipur and Iranian musicians Fuzieh Majd and Amir Bakan.

In addition, Majd and Tafreshipur will join Athelas to unveil their joint album “In Absentia” during the concert.

Earlier in February, the ensemble gave a concert during the 34th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Photo: A poster for Athelas String Quartet’s concert in Tehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW