Iranian troupe to perform “Swan Lake” in Tehran

TEHRAN – A troupe from Iran will be performing Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet and opera “Swan Lake” in Tehran.

Reza Saberi will direct the ballet and opera at the Nazerzadeh Kermani Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex, which will host the first performance on November 18.

The scenario, initially in two acts, was fashioned from Russian and German folk tales and tells the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse.

“Swan Lake” will remain on stage for one month.

Saberi also staged “Swan Lake” at the 37th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran during February.

The ballet and opera received ten nominations at the festival and won awards in eight categories, including best director, best composer and best actress.

Earlier in summer 2018, the play was performed at the City Theater Complex in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Photo: Iranian director Reza Saberi’s troupe perform “Swan Lake” at the City Theater Complex in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on August 25, 2018. (Borna/Ahmad Hadi)

MMS/YAW