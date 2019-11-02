Iran handed tough group at Asian Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran have been handed a tough group in the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship.

The Persian are drawn in Group A with Bahrain and New Zealand.

Qatar, Japan and China are in Group B.

Group C consists of South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Host Kuwait are pitted with the UAE, Iraq and Hong Kong in Pool D.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship will be the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

The championship will take place at Kuwait City, Kuwait from January 16 to 27, 2020.

The competition acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship to be held in Egypt.