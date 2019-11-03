Iran take bronze at FISU 3x3 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Azad University women’s team wrote their name in the history, winning the first-ever medal at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup - 3x3 on Sunday.

The Iranian representative edged past ISEG Senegal 14-13 in Xiamen, China to win a bronze medal.

The gold medal went to Chinese team Tsinghua University who beat Austria’s University of Vienna.

In the men’s tournament, Paulista University of Brazil defeated Chile’s University of Chile in the final match. Huaqiao University of China won the bronze medal.

The 2019 edition of the University World Cup - 3x3 was held in Xiamen, China, for a fifth year in a row.

The competition was hosted by Huaqio University from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.