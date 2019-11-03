“Dandelion Season” filming begins in California 

TEHRAN – Filming has started on the co-production between Iran and the U.S. “Dandelion Season” by U.S.-based Iranian filmmaker Maryam Pirband in the American state of California, the Persian service of ILNA reported on Sunday.

The latest edition of the Action on Film MEGAFest, a film and screenplay festival in the U.S., agreed to produce “Dandelion Season” after its screenplay written by Pirband was selected by the jury as a winner.

Iranian actors Gohar Kheirandish, Hamid Razi, Reza Musavi and Nima Jafari along with American actors Rudy Youngblood, Sayed Badreya, Daniel Baldwin and Oscar Torre are starring in the movie.

Afshin Ahmadi from Iran and Stefano Milla from the U.S. are collaborating on the project as cinematographers.

“Dandelion Season”, which is Pirband’s debut feature film, is about an Iranian family that lives in Los Angeles. To solve some problems, each member of the family must find solutions for their own personal issues.

Photo: Maryam Pirband (L) directs Gohar Kheirandish in a scene from “Dandelion Season”.

