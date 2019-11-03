Turkish publisher Dogu releases anthology of Persian stories

TEHRAN – An anthology of stories by Iranian writers has been published by the Turkish publishing house Dogu in Istanbul.

The book “Iranian Story Anthology” was released on Friday, Iranian translator of Turkish literature Behruz Dijurian, who is also the translator of the collection, told the Persian service of the MNA on Saturday.

The anthology carries stories by Sadeq Hedayat, Ali-Ashraf Darvishian, Rasul Parvizi, Jalal Al-Ahmad, Hushang Golshiri, Hashem Akbariani, Ali-Akbar Janvand, Yusef Alikhani and the translator.

“I hope that Turkish readers will like the collection. The publisher plans to support other collections of such stories from Persian writers if Turkish readers welcome the present anthology,” said Dijurian whose Turkish translation of the Rubaiyat of Baba Afzal Kashani, a book by the Persian poet who lived during the 12th and 13th centuries, was released by the Okumuslar Publishing House in Istanbul in June 2018.

He also added that the Dogu Publishing House is interested in Persian literature and has published several books on the history of Iran, modern Iran, and relations between the Ottomans and Iran.

Dijurian spent the past year translating “Iranian Story Anthology” and his fellow writer Sadeq Hedayat’s “The Blind Owl”, which is scheduled to be published in Istanbul in the near future.

“I intend to provide a bridge between Turkish and Persian literature by my books,” he noted.

A Turkish translation of Iranian author Mehdi Yazdani-Khorram’s novel “I Love Manchester United” by Dijurian came out by Demavend Publications in Istanbul in 2015.

Photo: Front cover of “Iranian Story Anthology” released by the Dogu Publishing House in Istanbul.

MMS/YAW

