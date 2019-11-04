Tehran short film festival announces jury for intl. competition

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 36th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) announced the jury for the international competition.

The jury is composed of Belgian filmmaker Turi Finocchiaro, Indian film critic Shubhra Gupta and Iranian scholar Ahmad Alasti, the director of the festival, Sadeq Musavi, said during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Film critic and director Joao Garcao Borges from Portugal and the director of the Show Me Shorts Film Festival, Gina Dellabarca, from New Zealand are the other members of the jury.

A lineup of 50 movies from 25 countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Canada and Iran, will go on screen in the international competition.

A number of foreign cineastes from different countries have also been invited to the festival.

Film producer Ugur Sahin from Turkey, member of the selection committee for the Berlinale Shorts Simone Späni from Switzerland, Sixpack Film Company deputy managing-director Gerald Weber from Austria and the director of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, Seigo Tono, from Japan are among the cineastes.

The 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival will be held at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex from November 10 to 15.

Photo: Director of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, Sadeq Musavi, attends a press conference in Tehran on November 4, 2019 to brief the media about the event. (Mehr/Shahab Qayyumi)

