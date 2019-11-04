Danish stage director Søren Valente Ovesen holding workshops in Tehran

TEHRAN – Danish playwright and stage director Søren Valente Ovesen is holding workshops on children’s theater in Tehran during a three-day program organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The workshops, the first of which was held on Sunday, has been dedicated to those Iranian directors whose works have been selected to go on stage during the 26th edition of the International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults that will be held in Hamedan from November 7 to 12.

The workshops are being organized in collaboration with Iran’s ASSITEJ (Association Internationale du Theatre de l’Enfance et la Jeunesse).

Photo: Danish director Søren Valente Ovesen in an undated photo.



