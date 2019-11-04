Industry minister visits Shanghai to negotiate co-op with Chinese officials

TEHRAN – Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani arrived in Shanghai on Monday to hold talks with Chinese officials.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to visit the second China International Import Expo (CIIE 2019), which is being held from November 5 to 10.

As reported, along with more than 3,000 enterprises from more than 150 countries, 15 Iranian companies are also attending the event.

The Iranian pavilion will showcase the country’s latest products, technologies and services in this exhibition.

CIIE is a significant exhibition for the Chinese government in which it gives firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization and actively opens the Chinese market to the world.

It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open.

