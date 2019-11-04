Vitre Iranian film festival to make debut in December 

TEHRAN – The first edition of the New Images of Iran (Nouvelles Images d’Iran), a festival of Iranian films, will be organized in the northwestern French town of Vitré from December 11 to 15.

The Franco-Iranian Center will organize the festival in collaboration with Aurore Cinema, House of World Cultures, Ouest France, World Trade Center Rennes Bretagne, and several other French centers and Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, the foundation announced on Monday.

The festival aims to highlight promising young Iranian filmmakers by inviting them to present their first achievements.

Six films by Abolfazl Jalili will be reviewed during the festival.

Photo: A poster for the first edition of the New Images of Iran (Nouvelles Images d’Iran) festival.

